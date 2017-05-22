MKSA new software benefits therapists

The Miracle Kids Success Academy has found a way to spend more time with their clients while better protecting them at the same time.

According to Jessie Tyer, public relations coordinator with MKSA, they have been working on this new internet software called Patient Manager for about three years.

In March, they launched the software and it has already proven to cut the workload in half.

“What we would have normally done on paper, we now are doing online so that gives us more time to be with our kids,” said Tyer.

The software is designed to streamline all related Medicaid billing processes. It also creates and maintains electronic medical records.

On the website, there is also a secure way of protecting the children by listing authorized personnel that can pick them up after their sessions.

“This program will eliminate a child from being picked up by an unauthorized person as well as protect them from being left in a hot car or an empty classroom,” said Tyer. “We will now know exactly where the kids are located at all times whether it is with this person or in this class.”

The software also lists different tabs that would allow therapists to keep track of the goals the kids are set to meet.

Tyer said more than anything, it gives workers more time to spend with the kids rather than allowing paperwork to interfere in the time spent in sessions.

“It will enhance the child's overall developmental experience and safety,” said Tyer. “It also reduces the caregivers’ administrative work where caregivers have even more time. We feel like our job here at Miracle Kids, the number one job is the safety of our children.”

Tyer said if you are a parent of one of their children and would like to get plugged into the software to become an authorized person to pick up your children, contact them through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android