KC's on the Current postpones its opening

KC's on the Current (Source: KC's on the Current website)

The recent flooding has caused officials with an area vacation spot to postpone its opening.

According to a post on the KC's on the Current Facebook page, the vacation spot will not be open by Memorial Day weekend, which is the traditional time it opens.

Crews will have to tear down the main building, which was condemned; while officials are hoping to have the campground cleaned and open by then.

The area has about three inches of mud throughout most of it, with debris all over the river.

The owners are hoping to open by mid-June for float campers, the post noted.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android