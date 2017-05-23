Woman killed after striking embankment

A Randolph County woman was killed in a crash in Sharp County.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened Monday just after 9 p.m. on Bear Bluff Trail.

Lisa Patterson, 53, of Ravenden Springs was driving a 2003 Ford east when it left the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

Patterson was killed in the crash, according to the ASP crash report.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash the report stated.

