1 killed, 2 injured after SUV hit tree

A Baxter County woman was killed in a Missouri crash. Two others, including a child, were injured.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Route FF south of Zanoni on Monday around 9:20 a.m.

Robyn L. Carlisle, 34, of Midway was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon north when the SUV went off the right side of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It overcorrected, went off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

Carlisle was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later by the Ozark County coroner.

Passenger 22-year-old Nikki Collins of Mountain Home, AR sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Springfield, MO hospital. A second passenger, five-year-old Harlow Carlisle of Gainesville, MO, was taken by private vehicle to a Mountain Home hospital with minor injuries.

The MSHP report stated Robyn Carlisle was the only one in the SUV not wearing a seat belt.

