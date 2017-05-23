Lady Liberty statue comes down

Crews worked Tuesday to remove the Lady Statue of Liberty statue from the Jackson County Courthouse (Source: Jackson County Clerk's Office)

The Jackson County Courthouse Lady Statue of Liberty statue was taken down this morning.

The statue has been sitting on top of the courthouse since the 1940's.

Crews took it down due to recent storm damage.

According to the county clerk, there were pieces broken off the statue.

They were also worried that it may eventually fall off the building.

