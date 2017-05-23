Police respond to shots-fired call, evidence left behind

Jonesboro police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night.

According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, it happened in the 200-block of South Gee Street shortly before midnight.

Chief Elliott said when officers arrived, they found shell casings left behind; however, there were no reported injuries.

Jonesboro police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP(7867).

