First responders, families take to streets for Special Olympics

The Arkansas Special Olympics celebrated a big milestone this week.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Arkansas Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

This leg of the run kicked off Tuesday morning at the Jonesboro Police Department as law enforcement officers, firefighters, members of the community, and families of both law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes took to the streets of Jonesboro.

Detective Brian Arnold said the LETR is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Special Olympics.

“All of the money we raise through the Law Enforcement Torch Run stays in Arkansas,” Arnold said. “We really enjoy this and we have a good crew that comes out and participates.”

Arnold said he hopes this year they’ll be able to meet their fundraising goal of $750,000 for the state while raising awareness.

“It’s a way for me to recharge my batteries as far as everything we have to deal with on a daily basis,” Arnold said. “You go to these state games or see an athlete out on the streets and they come up and hug you. I’ve got friends. It’s not just 'Oh, they’re an athlete.' They’re friends.”

Arnold said the race is a great experience not only for them but the families of Special Olympics athletes.

The LETR will wrap up Thursday at the State Capitol in Little Rock as officers continue the run from there to Searcy for the opening ceremony of the Arkansas Special Olympics State Games.

