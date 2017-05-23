AT&T to waive calls, text from US to England following bombing

AT&T will waive or credit customers trying to send messages from the United States to England. It comes after a suicide bombing in Manchester.

According to a representative of the company, AT&T will waive or credit charges for calls and texts sent by customers between the countries from Monday, May 22, to Wednesday, May 24, in the local time zone.

Those messages include landline, texting, and mobility (postpaid and GoPhone) calls, the representative stated.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Manchester and our customers who have friends and family there," the company stated in the release.

The bombing killed 22 people and injured many more who were attending a concert Monday night.

