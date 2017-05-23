Hundreds expected to visit Jonesboro for pro bowling tournament

A Jonesboro business is sparing nothing as it rolls out the red carpet for an upcoming event that should strike some sports fans' fancies.

Hijinx is set to host the Greater Jonesboro Professional Bowling Association from June 2-4.

Bowlers from across the country will compete for the national title and a chance to win a minimum of $10,000.

Corrine Bell, marketing and league coordinator, and Justin Kostick, A-State’s women’s bowling coach, appeared on Region 8 News Midday Tuesday to discuss the event that expects to bring hundreds to Jonesboro.

Bell said this is the third year for the tournament and it is even bigger than in years past.

Along with the tournament, other events are planned to include the large bowling community.

On Wednesday, May 31, professional bowlers will teach others their skills at the Pro Bowling Clinic.

The clinic costs $95 and runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1, there will be a bowling tournament for special needs adults starting at 12 p.m.

Bell said 120 special needs adults are set to participate.

On Friday, June 2, the Pro-Am Tournament takes place with over 320 people present.

The Greater Jonesboro Open is set for June 3 and 4 with at least 150 professional bowlers.

Tommy Jones, EJ Tacket, Dom Barrett, Sam Cooley, Tom Daugherty, Tom Hess, Shawn Maldonado, Wes Malott, Sean Rash, Anthony Simonsen are just a few professionals attending the tournament.

The event is free for spectators, and the pros will sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

For more information click here.

