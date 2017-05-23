1 person reported dead after crash on bypass

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Authorities at the scene of a head-on crash have confirmed one person has died.
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.
Traffic was slow going Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 49 and 135 when a trash truck overturned and lost its load.
If you're experiencing some issues with your wireless service in Jonesboro, it could be tied to a fiber cut.
The recent flooding has caused officials with an area vacation spot to postpone its opening.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
