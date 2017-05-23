1 person reported dead after crash on bypass

Authorities at the scene of a head-on crash have confirmed one person has died.

The crash happened on the Highway 412 bypass near Paragould Tuesday just before noon.

According to Arkansas State Police, a Ford Taurus was heading east on the bypass when the driver crossed into the westbound lane.

ASP believes the driver jerked the car back to regain control and hit the guardrail.

The car then bounced off the guardrail and into the path of an 18-wheeler.

ASP did not release the name of the Ford driver who died.

