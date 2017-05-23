Victim named in fatal crash

According to the Arkansas State Police, a Missouri woman was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident at the Highway 412 bypass in Paragould.

Darlene Crawford of Kennett was going east on the Highway 412 bypass when the vehicle she was driving crossed into westbound traffic, went back on the shoulder again, hit a guard rail and struck a 2016 Peterbilt truck head-on. From there, a 1996 Jeep hit the rear of the Peterbilt truck, state police said in a preliminary report.

No one else was injured.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities at the scene of a head-on crash had confirmed one person has died.

The crash happened on the Highway 412 bypass near Paragould Tuesday just before noon.

