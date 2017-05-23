NFL Hall of Famer, Arkansas-native Cortez Kennedy has died

NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.

Region 8 Sports Reporter Cody Crutchfield broke the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Breaking News: According to a source with Region 8 Sports, NFL hall of famer Cortez Kennedy has passed away @Region8News — Cody Crutchfield (@codydoessports) May 23, 2017

Orlando police also confirmed the death of Kennedy after a request from Region 8 News.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Wanda Miglio says "at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing."

Kennedy was 48.

He played 11 years in the NFL and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

