Reported fiber cut causing wireless service issues - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Reported fiber cut causing wireless service issues

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

If you're experiencing some issues with your wireless service in Jonesboro, it could be tied to a fiber cut.

That is according to a representative with AT&T.

Crews are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly