Wal-Mart expands military leave-of-absence policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Wal-Mart says it's expanding its military leave-of-absence policy by offering differential pay to all eligible employees who are on military assignments lasting more than three days.

The Bentonville-based company said in a news release Tuesday that the differential pay will cover the duration of military leave, including basic training, if the employee's military salary is less than what they earn working for Wal-Mart.

The company says its employees took more than 4,400 military leave of absences last year.

The new policy is to go into effect June 24.

Wal-Mart senior director for military programs, retired Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, says employees who want to serve in the Armed Forces should be able to do so without fear of losing wages.

