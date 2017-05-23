Arkansas board approves 'productivity index' for colleges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board is giving initial approval to part of a new system on how the state's public universities and colleges are funded.



The board gave first approval Monday to metrics that will create a "productivity index" for colleges and universities in the state. Officials will use that index to track progress from year-to-year and determine whether an institution will get more, less, or the same amount of funding each year.



This year, state lawmakers adopted Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to link state funding for colleges and universities to student success, not enrollment. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the Higher Education Department will recommend in July how to distribute funding for the 2018-2019 academic year based on the new methods.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)