Arkansas man shot in head with arrow; police seek suspect

CHESTER, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say an Arkansas man is expected to recover after he was shot in the head with an arrow.



Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says 41-year-old Raymond Holson told authorities that he drove himself home early Monday after he was struck by the arrow, then called 911. Brown says Holson is in good condition at a Fayetteville hospital after doctors removed the arrow.



Brown tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the arrow pierced the back of Holson's head but did not penetrate the skull. The shooting happened in Chester, about 125 miles northwest of Little Rock.



Police are still searching for the man accused of shooting Holson with the arrow. The sheriff says the shooting happened after the men argued over some property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)