Arkansas man turns himself in after arrow shooting incident

CHESTER, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say an Arkansas man suspected of shooting another man in the head with an arrow has surrendered.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 42-year-old suspect surrendered to the Crawford County sheriff's office Tuesday and faces a battery charge. Authorities say the shooting occurred in Chester, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.



Sheriff Ron Brown says 41-year-old Raymond Holson told authorities he drove himself home early Monday and called 911 after he was struck by the arrow. Brown says Holson was taken to a hospital, where the arrow was removed.



Brown says the arrow pierced the back of Holson's head but did not penetrate the skull and the man is expected to recover.



The sheriff says the shooting occurred after the men argued over some property.

