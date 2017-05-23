Man arrested, charged with Gee Street shooting

Jonesboro police have arrested a man suspected in an early morning shooting on Gee Street.

A Craighead County district court judge found probable cause Tuesday afternoon to charge 25-year-old Anthony McPhink of Trumann with a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons, both Class B felonies.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200-block of Gee. Police said no one was hurt.

According to the probable cause affidavit, surveillance video showed McPhink step out of a blue vehicle and began firing at an apartment.

Officers reported finding five spent shell casings on the ground at the location. They also found a vehicle that had been shot.

Police found McPhink a short time later during a traffic stop and arrested him.

He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance on June 27.

