Sun Belt Conference to add football divisions in 2018

Jonesboro, AR - The Sun Belt Conference approved the creation of two divisions for the 2018 football season this Tuesday.

The teams will be split up between the West and East divisions.

The West division will feature Arkansas State, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama, and Texas State.

The East division will feature Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Troy.

The ultimate goal of the divisions is to establish a Sun Belt Football Championship Game, where the winners of each division will meet to determine the conference champion.

The championship game will be played at home for the team who is ranked the highest in the College Football Playoff poll at the time of the game.