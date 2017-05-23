ABC director green lights new private club permit

Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Gary “Bud” Roberts gave his approval for a new private club in Walnut Ridge.

Last week in Little Rock, Roberts approved the Citizen’s Vault Restaurant’s application.

The decision came after neither the chief of police nor the mayor objected. In fact, Mayor Charles Snapp provided a letter of support for the restaurant, which is located at 209 W. Main.

The permit is conditional upon completion of remodeling, installation of all kitchen facilities, lighted fire exit signs, landline telephone, and receipt of health department approval with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement, according to the ABC website.

