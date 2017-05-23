Volunteers needed for flood relief

Many Region 8 residents are still struggling to get back on their feet after the recent flooding.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas, Pam Knapp-Carver, said they’re keeping busy.

“We are helping a lot of people in Pocahontas,” Carver said. “The shelter is still open. Last night we had thirty-four residents in the shelter. We are continuing to go to individual homes and do disaster assessment and individual case work.”

Carver said what they need most are people to help with the clients in need.

”Right now, what we need at the American Red Cross is some folks to step up,” Carver said. “If you could volunteer and give a day or two. We have some disaster assessment that needs to be done. It’s not only in Pocahontas, but in other counties.”

Carver said a factor in the length of the recovery process has been waiting for the water to go away.

“We had to wait for the water to go down,” Carver said. “So, these teams would go to the homes. Look at the level of where the water was and mark it on what we call a street sheet. That gives our case workers the information that they need to go back and work with the families on their assistance and it has to be done prior to any case work.”

Carver said many of the volunteers helping out now will soon be headed back home.

“We’re in our third week with this disaster,” Carver said. “We have volunteers who are so incredibly tired. We’ve had volunteers from nine states who are now going back home. If we had some local people who could give us a little bit of time. We have some really quick, just in time training we can do with them and send them out to do some work for a day or two.”

If you don’t have a lot of free time, Carver said there’s an option.

You can be an Event-Based Volunteer.

“We want to take an opportunity,” Carver said. “To show our local community what we do. And if we have local community members who would like to give just a short period of time, see what the Red Cross is doing in the community and help us by doing this disaster assessment it would be a great help to us.”

Volunteers are responsible for carrying out 90% of the humanitarian work done by the American Red Cross.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can go to their office at 2416 Madison Street in Jonesboro.

You can sign up online by clicking here or call (870) 932-3212.

