3 arrested after man reportedly kidnapped in Monette

The Monette Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping that followed a fight.

According to Police Chief Brian Carmichael, the incident started after a fight around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 400-block of Texie Avenue.

Carmichael said the victim ran out of the house but was chased by three suspects, who got into a vehicle to go after him.

The victim ran through several yards before they eventually caught up to him and put him in the car.

Chief Carmichael said they drove out of the county but stopped the vehicle to fight again.

The victim was able to escape and run into a field. He was transported by an ambulance to St. Bernards in Jonesboro for minor injuries after calling the police.

According to Carmichael, the three suspects are in the Craighead County Detention Center.

The suspects have not yet been formally charged. Police have not released their names or ages.

Chief Carmichael said he'll release more information in the coming days.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android