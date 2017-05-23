Iowa firefighters surprise Lafe Fire Department with donation

An Iowa fire department surprised the Lafe Fire Department with an unexpected, well-needed donation.

“That’s the firemen’s way of doing it,” Lafe Fire Chief Scott Crossno said. “We all help each other out as much as we can.”

Crossno was on vacation when his team received 4 SCBA packs.

“It’s the oxygen tanks our firefighters use when they go into fires,” Crossno said.

He did some digging and found out they came from miles away. The Fort Madison Fire and Rescue Department was behind the donation.

“They heard about our need,” Crossno said. “They got a new grant to purchase new packs and donated these four to us. There’s no words for it. We are overjoyed.”

The used packs are still in great condition. Crossno said now they can use more hands-on deck during fires.

“This means better protection for our firemen,” he said. “We only had six and now we have ten, I can send more guys in to a structure fire. It’s going to help out dramatically.”

Crossno said it’s Lafe’s turn to pay it forward by helping other firefighters near or far.

