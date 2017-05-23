Crews battled house fire near Bay

The Bay, Southridge, and Trumann fire departments battled a house fire Tuesday evening.

Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley said the fire departments were dispatched to Highway 463 and County Road 646.

The call came in around 6 p.m.

According to Bay firefighter Carter Keith, the fire started in a closet in the back of the home.

No injuries were reported and nobody was at home at the time of the fire.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the call.

