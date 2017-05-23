Deputies do security runs on theft hot spots

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is making security runs through vulnerable areas of the county including isolated farm shops, churches, and homes this summer.

“Rural properties are vulnerable,” Chief Deputy Rick Mellow said. “A lot of these places are hard to be seen. That’s what thieves go after because it’s easy targets out here.”

During their security runs, deputies leave behind neon green cards with the date and their badge numbers.

“It lets the property owners know that we are keeping an eye on their property, and when the thieves walk up and see it, it’s a deterrent to them because they know we are watching that property,” Mellow said.

The card approach is something they do throughout the year; however, around this time, deputies increase their presence in the vulnerable areas.

“Thieves like farm equipment tools, shop equipment, batteries, that’s their big thing, tools, and batteries,” Mellow said. “And for churches, they steal the microphones and instruments, things like that.”

Mellow said the security checks are at random times, they place the cards in doors, on tractors, trailers, and in garages.

“The feedback has been fantastic,” Mellow said. “We get cards and phone calls from business owners, farmers, and churches showing their appreciation. We are just doing our job, that’s our job to keep our citizens safe.”

