Deputies investigate shots fired call

Craighead County authorities would like to know who fired two shots at a man's mailbox Monday night near Lake City.

Deputies went to a home in the 1200-block of County Road 988 around 9:50 p.m. Monday after getting a call about shots being fired. A man told authorities that he and his family were eating dinner when they heard two shots in front of their home.

The man said he went to look out the window and saw a red car take off, going east on County Road 988 toward the levee.

From there, the car turned right and went north, deputies said.

The mailbox only had two small dents in it.

