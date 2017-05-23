Paragould businesses, police prepare for summer

As the weather gets warmer, people are spending more time outside going to stores and other businesses.

Both businesses and Paragould police are working to keep people safe during the summer.

Paragould Police Chief Todd Stovall said Tuesday that as businesses stay open longer during the summer, both businesses and police have to be extra vigilant and must be aware of criminals.

It is an approach that a Paragould business owner said he already uses.

"Especially female employees before they leave- to come get one of the managers. We will go and escort them out to make sure they get to their cars safely - get in their cars- shut the doors- and locked.," Michael Tolson, the owner of CHOW, said.

Tolson said he bought key chain buzzers for each of his employees. An alarm goes off if the person comes in contact with a possible attacker.

There has been new lighting installed in downtown Paragould and employees said they feel safer in the downtown area.

However, police said Tuesday that a key piece of advice for businesses is not allowing an employee go anywhere alone, especially to vehicles or to the bank after closing.

