Crimestoppers: Two people, 11 warrants combined

Jonesboro police need the public’s help in finding two people who have 11 warrants between them.

Demesho Millbrook has two failure to appear warrants and five public service work warrants.

Police are also looking for Tiara Miller who has two failure to appear warrants along with two failure to appear traffic warrants.

If you know where either Millbrook or Miller are, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your iPhone or Android device and type in 274637 or type in the word CRIMES if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type in all one word 935-STOP, followed by your tip. Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future award.

