Batesville to add bike, foot patrols to park trails

One city's police department announced they'll soon begin a bike and foot patrol shift on their walking trails.

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, the increased number of officers on walking trails comes due to residents using the trails more during the summer months.

Cockrill believes the uptick of patrols on the trails will help residents feel safer.

Officers plan to patrol from the trails by Riverside Park that lead all the way up to Batesville High School.

According to Cockrill, police plan to begin monitoring every day at 5 p.m.

"5 p.m. is the normal time a lot of people get off work at 5," Cockrill said. "We've had a lot of positive response from the people that we've talked to. Just happy that there's officers out there; and they're talking to their kids and just interacting with the citizens."

Cockrill added the bike and foot patrol will be year round.

