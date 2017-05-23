Portion of community center to open

The city of Batesville is giving the community a sneak peek inside the new aquatics facility.

Batesville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said the department will open the outdoor section of the new community center on Memorial Day Weekend.

Owens said they have been working on the aquatics building for three years.

The community will be able to enjoy the outdoor features such has the zip line, two 25-foot tall water slides, and more.

There will be a community preview on Saturday where people will be able to tour the new facility.

“It’s a fantastic place,” Owens said. “We have three indoor pools, of course, all the outdoor pools. A full weight room and fitness room, a gymnasium that has three basketball courts. It’s a great asset to our community. It’s just a quality of life issue, and it’s also going to draw tourism here.”

Owens said they are in the final stages of completing the new community center.

They plan to have an official grand opening in June.

If people are interested in buying a membership early, call the Parks and Recreation office at 870-698-2427.

