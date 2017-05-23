Traffic stop turns up Ecstasy, other drugs

Jonesboro police found Hydrocodones and Ecstasy during a traffic stop Monday night and arrested a man with intent to deliver those drugs.

Officer Keith Baggett pulled the car over after the driver failed to use a turn signal or come to a complete stop at the intersection.

Baggett said he could smell a faint smell of marijuana when he neared the driver's side window. He advised the driver of why he pulled her over, and gathered her information, as well as the passenger, who identified himself as Billy Morris. Baggett said two small children were also in the car.

After getting consent to search the vehicle, Officer Bransetter had Morris step out of the car so he could be detained while they searched the car. Police also then searched Morris.

During the search, officers found "a plastic baggie concealed in between the subject's legs under the testicle sac," court documents state.

Police said the baggie contained marijuana and 2 unmarked pill bottles.

"1 bottle contained 20 white pills later identified as Hydrocodones and the second bottle contained 29 pills of different colors that appeared to have been made with a stamp and had a [sic] Android logo design imprinted on them," a probable cause affidavit stated. "The pills were suspected to be Ecstasy pills."

Digital scales with marijuana residue were also found in the car.

The driver of the car was given a verbal warning and released.

Morris was charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug, less than 2 grams; possession of a schedule VI drug, less than 4 ounces; possession of a schedule I or II drug, not meth or cocaine, with intent to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"During the stop, the suspect was cooperative and admitted that he had a drug problem and wanted to get help," the affidavit states.

Morris' bond was set at $2,500.

