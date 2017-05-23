High-speed chase ends when suspect's motorcycle catches fire

Authorities in Randolph and Clay counties were involved in a high-speed pursuit Monday night that ended with the suspect's motorcycle catching on fire.



Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said the chase started on Biggers-Reyno Road after one of his deputies tried to pull over a speeding motorcycle.

"The pursuit took Deputy Sheriff Allen Webb and State Trooper Gary Ladner into Clay County," Sheriff Tribble told Region 8 News.

Sheriff Tribble said the suspect, 43-year-old James Laroux of Doniphan, led police on a chase for several miles until the motor of his motorcycle blew up and burst into flames.

Officers were able to use a fire extinguisher to put the motorcycle out. The Biggers/Reyno Fire Department also came to assist officers in putting out the fire.

Laroux was taken to jail on multiple charges, including fleeing. Sheriff Tribble said he also had felony warrants out for his arrest out of Missouri.

