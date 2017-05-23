Razorbacks’ tournament opener moved to Thursday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Razorbacks’ tournament opener moved to Thursday

Hoover, AL (UofA) — Due to the inclement weather in the Hoover, Alabama area that has delayed today’s SEC Tournament games, Arkansas’ first game of the tournament has now been moved to Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Razorbacks were scheduled to play the winner of the fourth game of the tournament, which is between Mississippi State and Georgia, but heavy rains and long delays have pushed that game back to Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

With that change, Arkansas will play either Mississippi State or Georgia Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. The loser will play later in the day at 4:30 p.m. The winner will advance to play Friday at a time yet to be determined.

A full updated schedule is below:

2017 SEC Baseball Tournament
As of 8 pm CT - May 23, 2017

Revised due to postponement of Game 4 on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 23              
Game 1                                         South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4
Game 2                                         Missouri 12, Texas A&M 7
Game 3                                         #8 Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24      
Game 4              9:30 am              #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Georgia [SEC Network]
Game 5              TBD                     #3 Kentucky vs. South Carolina [SEC Network]
Game 6              4:30 pm              #2 LSU vs. Missouri [SEC Network]
Game 7              TBD                     #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25            
Game 8              9:30 am              #4 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]
Game 9              TBD                     Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]
Game 10            4:30 pm              Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]
Game 11            TBD                     Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26  
Game 12            TBD                     Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]
Game 13            TBD                     Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 14            TBD                     Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27             
Game 15            Noon                  Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]
Game 16            TBD                     Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28                
Game 17            2 p.m.                 Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

