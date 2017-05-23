$13 million elementary school to open soon

After 18 months of construction, the new and improved Trumann Elementary School is finally complete.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, open house, and tour were held for the new building Tuesday.

The public got a first look at what their tax money has paid for.

“The community has received the project really well, again there is a lot of excitement throughout the community,” said Taylor Morgan, school board president. “The kids are excited to start a new year and a new chapter.”

Morgan credits this construction project to the community’s support.

“The community agreed to increase the millage for a little over three mills and because of that, this became possible,” said Morgan. “We have been planning this for five years now so you know we are looking forward to having it open.”

The 92,000 square-foot building consists of a wing for each grade K-4, gym, and cafeteria.

The new building also hosts a library, music, art and special education rooms.

In total, the entire project cost the district about $13 million.

“It is all about our kids and they need a top-notch facility and environment and we appreciate the community for doing what they did,” said Morgan.

Superintendent Myra Graham said the new school will be in session this upcoming fall.

The old Cedar Park school building is scheduled to be torn down in June.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android