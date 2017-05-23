Students clean flood victims' HVAC systems

Ten Arkansas State University-Newport students spent their Tuesday morning helping Pocahontas flood victims.

According to Jeremy Shirley, marketing director, students in the Energy Control Technology program and their instructor traveled to Randolph County to clean HVAC systems affected by flood water.

Students got the chance to work in a real-life experience and engage with the community at the same time as a part of the Building Performance Class in the program.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android