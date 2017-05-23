Suspect uses axe to pry open door, assault ex-husband

A Jonesboro woman, accused of breaking into her ex-husband's house to beat him up, faces numerous felony charges after her first court appearance Tuesday.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the 2500-block of Chad Drive Monday in reference to Jessica Garner breaking into the home and assaulting her ex-husband.

"There was extensive damage to a garage door and evidence to suggest the suspect used a large axe to hit and pry that door open," court documents state. "Once inside the residence, she caused damage to items inside as well as caused injury to her ex-husband."

The victim showed police text messages and pictures from Garner of her waiting outside the home for him to get home.

"This evidence also suggests that she was angry that the victim was with another woman this day," court documents state.

District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge Garner with residential burglary, domestic battery, and criminal mischief.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

