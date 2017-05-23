Jonesboro HDC patient stabs another patient with pen

A patient at the Jonesboro Human Development Center was arrested after police say he stabbed another patient with a pen.

Officers were dispatched to the center on May 21 in reference to a patient on patient attack.

A probable cause affidavit states Rodrick Givan attacked the victim while he slept in his room.

"The victim was reported to have been covered in blood with stab wounds all over his body," court documents state.

Givan allegedly told the officer on scene that he attacked the victim because he was "angry and wanted to leave the facility."

Givan used an ink pen to stab the victim several times.

The victim was transported to St. Bernards. Givan was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

During a probable cause hearing Tuesday, District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Givan with a felony battery charge.

Judge Fowler also made a comment that this was not Givan's first time to be charged with battery.

His bond was set at $5,000. He's back in court June 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android