Rollover crash with injuries reported

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One person was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

According to Jonesboro police, the car skidded off the road and hit a pole near Caraway Road and Parker Road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately release the condition of the person.

