Mother worries background check requirements for daycare employees put kids at risk

An Arkansas mom has concerns about daycare employees after learning more about required background checks.

In a report by KATV, Kaylene Vallery said she feels uneasy knowing daycare employees can work in a facility before background checks are cleared.

Vallery’s daycare of choice does follow the law, which requires daycares to submit background checks within 10 days of the date of hire.

It is, however, how long it sometimes takes to get background checks back that concerns this mother all while the employee is working with children.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said there are reasons for the requirements.

