No injuries reported in crash north of Brookland

The northbound lane of Highway 49 at County Road 762 is slow moving after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Use caution in this area and avoid if possible.

