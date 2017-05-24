No injuries reported in crash north of Brookland - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

No injuries reported in crash north of Brookland

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The northbound lane of Highway 49 at County Road 762 is slow moving after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Use caution in this area and avoid if possible.

