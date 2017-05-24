City relocating PortFest Festival

The Portfest Festival is only a few weeks away.

However, organizers are moving the festival to another location.

According to the Newport Chamber of Commerce, the festival will be held in downtown Newport instead of at Jacksonport State Park.

Chamber director Julie Allen said they're concerned with the water still sitting high by the Black and White Rivers.

To avoid canceling PortFest this year, they found another place to host the event.

So far, all acts are still on board.

We'll have more information as we continue to follow this story.

