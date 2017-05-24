Sheriff's department installs several dash cams

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased dash cameras.

After hard work, money raised, and the financial help from a grant, the department has four new dash cameras.

According to Sheriff Terry Miller, they are currently being installed.

He expects the cameras to be in full service in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android