Sheriff's department installs several dash cams - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

(Source: KAIT)

Sheriff's department installs several dash cams

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased dash cameras.

After hard work, money raised, and the financial help from a grant, the department has four new dash cameras.

According to Sheriff Terry Miller, they are currently being installed.

He expects the cameras to be in full service in the next few weeks. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • A Better Region 8: 'A Family for Me'

    A Better Region 8: 'A Family for Me'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:47:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Imagine growing up in a place that you CANNOT call home. Instead, you’re shuttled from one foster home to another. Or, worse, you’re placed in a “facility” where you might stay until you turn 18.

    Imagine growing up in a place that you CANNOT call home. Instead, you’re shuttled from one foster home to another. Or, worse, you’re placed in a “facility” where you might stay until you turn 18.

  • Statue, damaged by storm, taken down

    Statue, damaged by storm, taken down

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:46:46 GMT
    (Source: Jackson County Clerk's Office)(Source: Jackson County Clerk's Office)

    Lady Liberty came down Tuesday morning from its perch on top of the Jackson County Courthouse.

    Lady Liberty came down Tuesday morning from its perch on top of the Jackson County Courthouse.

  • Sheriff's department installs several dash cams

    Sheriff's department installs several dash cams

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:35:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Clay County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased dash cameras.

    The Clay County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased dash cameras.

    •   
Powered by Frankly