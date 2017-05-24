A Better Region 8: 'A Family for Me'

Imagine growing up in a place that you CANNOT call home.

Instead, you’re shuttled from one foster home to another. Or, worse, you’re placed in a “facility” where you might stay until you turn 18. watching other kids come and go.

For HUNDREDS of children in Region 8, they don’t have to imagine. That is their reality.

They don’t have a real home because they don’t have a family.

Region 8 News hopes to change that reality with a new monthly series called “A Family for Me.”

Each month, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan will show you the personal story of some great kids.

See through their eyes their reality. Get to know these kids who only want what every other child has…a home and a family.

Tune in this Friday night at 6 p.m. for our series “A Family for Me.”

Helping great kids find wonderful, loving homes is a mission for all of us and it makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

