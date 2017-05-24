Crews at crash off I-555, 1 reported injured - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at the Caraway Road off-ramp of Interstate 555.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, one person was injured in the crash.

Please avoid the area if possible.

