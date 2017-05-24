Friend remembers Kennedy

A friend of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy said the man was a great athlete and an even better person.

Ross Bell attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Kennedy.

Bell said Kennedy, who played football at Rivercrest and the University of Miami before playing for the Seattle Seahawks, gave back to his community.

"He was just a very genuine person, talking to him on the phone you wouldn't think anything different you know. He was always the same person no matter what the setting towards me, you know. The one's I talked to here in town, four or five different people we've actually talked about it and were pretty upset, shocked still shocked," Bell said of Kennedy.

In addition to hosting football camps for area students, in which the students had the opportunity to meet NFL players, a street in Wilson is named after Kennedy.

Earlier this week, Kennedy's family released funeral arrangements following his death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., June 1, at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 222 E. Semmes in Osceola. The family will hold a visitation an hour before the service, beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the funeral, the family will then receive friends at the home of Kennedy's parents.

In lieu of flowers, Kennedy's family asks all memorials be sent to the Rivercrest Athletic Department, 1700 State Highway 14, Wilson, AR, 72395.

Kennedy died at age 48 at his Orlando home on Tuesday.

