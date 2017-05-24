Funeral arrangement released for NFL legend Cortez Kennedy

The family of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has released funeral arrangements following his death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., June 1, at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 222 E. Semmes in Osceola. The family will hold a visitation an hour before the service, beginning at 10 a.m.

Following the funeral, the family will then receive friends at the home of Kennedy's parents.

In lieu of flowers, Kennedy's family asks all memorials be sent to the Rivercrest Athletic Department, 1700 State Highway 14, Wilson, AR, 72395.

Memorial services will also take place in Orlando, FL on Thursday, May 25.

Kennedy died at age 48 at his Orlando home on Tuesday.

