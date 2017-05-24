From wheelchair to marathon: tonight at 10

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Arkansas man turns himself in after arrow shooting incident

2.78-carat diamond discovered at state park

Science Says: Medications prevent opioid addiction relapse

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Scattered storms possible this evening

You could hear some thunder and experience some showers this evening. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

It just had to be snakes

A community is having issues with snakes, particularly water moccasins, Jordan Howington shows how residents are dealing with the unwanted guests on Region 8 News.

Medical Mystery: tonight at 10

He was confined to a wheelchair until one day he went to church and has since run the Boston Marathon. See the amazing story only on Region 8 News tonight at 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing, 7 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 7 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Region 8 News is Always Tracking, Always Watching, Always On.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.