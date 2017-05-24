Boil order lifted for Weiner, Waldenburg water systems - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boil order lifted for Weiner, Waldenburg water systems

WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

A boil order that had been issued for customers on the Weiner and Waldenburg water systems has been lifted, according to a Weiner city official.

The water system was placed under a boil order earlier this week.

