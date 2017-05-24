Monette kidnapping suspects have first court appearance

Three men accused of kidnapping and beating a man in Monette Tuesday morning appeared in Craighead County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Zachary Stevenson, Joseph Lambert, and Andy Coleman appeared before Judge David Boling for their probable cause hearing. Due to the three men each facing the same exact charge for the same incident, the three stood side-by-side during the video conference with Judge Boling.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident started in the 400-block of Texie Avenue. That's where Lambert, Coleman, and Stevenson allegedly beat up Carl Hawkins the first time. The affidavit does not detail the reason why the three men beat him up.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Department said Hawkins is a resident of Osceola.

After Mirandized interviews with police, Lambert and Stevenson admitted that they, along with Coleman, beat Hawkins. The affidavit states Hawkins was able to escape from the house, but the three men chased him down.

"Another witness driving down Highway 18 gave a statement seeing the three guys punching Carl Hawkins and shoving him inside a van and driving off recklessly," court documents state.

The probable cause affidavit states Stevenson corroborated that story.

"When the vehicle came to a stop Carl Hawkins jumped out and Joseph Lambert chased him down and beat him up again before Carl Hawkins was able to escape and get help from police," court documents state.

Each man faces one felony charge of kidnapping and one felony charge of second-degree battery. If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries with it the possibility of 10-40 years or life in prison. The battery charge carries the possibility of up to 6 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Judge Boling set bond for Coleman and Stevenson at $75,000 cash or surety. Lambert's bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety. Judge Boling cited Coleman and Stevenson's criminal past as a reason for higher bond.

During court, it was also mentioned that Coleman is a level 3 registered sex offender. According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, a level 3 offender has “a history of repeat sexual offending and/or strong antisocial, violent or predatory personality characteristics.”

Each man is set to appear in court again on Aug. 10 in the Eastern District of Craighead County Circuit Court in Lake City.

