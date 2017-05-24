Monette kidnapping suspects have first court appearance

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The Missouri House debated a bill on Wednesday, May 24 that supporters say would bring a steel mill and hundreds of jobs to the southeastern corner of the state.
The Missouri House debated a bill on Wednesday, May 24 that supporters say would bring a steel mill and hundreds of jobs to the southeastern corner of the state.
Instead of stealing bases, a thief stole snacks from a small-town ballpark.
Instead of stealing bases, a thief stole snacks from a small-town ballpark.
Several people found themselves behind bars this week after a large warrant roundup in Craighead County.
Several people found themselves behind bars this week after a large warrant roundup in Craighead County.
Lawmakers in Washington have filed legislation that would expand the boundaries of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.
Lawmakers in Washington have filed legislation that would expand the boundaries of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.
Each man faces one felony charge of kidnapping and one felony charge of 2nd-degree battery. If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries with it the possibility of 10-40 years or life in prison.
Each man faces one felony charge of kidnapping and one felony charge of 2nd-degree battery. If convicted, the kidnapping charge carries with it the possibility of 10-40 years or life in prison.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.