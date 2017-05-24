Legislation filed to expand Central High site's boundaries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Lawmakers in Washington have filed legislation that would expand the boundaries of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.

The measure was filed Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill, both Republicans from Arkansas, and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. The legislation would add seven homes to Central High's national historic site, which is operated by the National Park Service.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the school's desegregation by black students known as the Little Rock Nine. Lewis, himself a civil rights icon, said the surrounding buildings "are part of a legacy of the Little Rock Nine" that should be preserved.

